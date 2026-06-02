Captain Smart has announced his intention to contest the Gomoa West parliamentary seat as an independent candidate in the 2028 general elections

The Onua TV host disclosed he has already informed incumbent MP Richard Gyan-Mensah of his decision, marking an unusual political move

His declaration follows the launch of a community borehole project, further fuelling expectations of a competitive race in the constituency

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Captain Smart, has officially announced his intention to contest the Gomoa West parliamentary seat in the 2028 general elections.

The outspoken host of Onua TV’s Onua Maakye programme made the declaration during his show on Monday, June 1, 2026.

Captain Smart declares his bid for Gomoa West parliamentary seat in the 2028 elections. Photo credit: Captain Smart/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Captain Smart disclosed that he plans to run as an independent candidate, setting up a direct challenge against the incumbent Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Richard Gyan-Mensah of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“2028, I will contest the Gomoa West seat. I went to the MP and respectfully told him that I am going to contest him, and he even said it has never happened before that his contender will personally inform him about such a decision,” Captain Smart stated.

His announcement mirrors the successful independent parliamentary bid of fellow media personality Kwame A Plus, who won the Gomoa Central seat in the 2024 elections.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Smart launches borehole projects in Gomoa West

Captain Smart’s declaration comes shortly after the launch of a major community initiative under the Captain Smart Foundation.

The project, dubbed the Gomoa West Mechanised Boreholes Project, will see Phase One commence on June 4, 2026, with the aim of providing clean water to ten underserved communities in the district.

The initiative had already sparked speculation about his political ambitions prior to his official confirmation.

The media personality has maintained longstanding ties with the Gomoa West area, having participated in local cultural events such as the Ahobaa Kese festivals in Gomoa Techiman and Gomoa Eshiem, where he has engaged with traditional leaders.

The current MP for Gomoa West, Richard Gyan-Mensah, first entered Parliament after defeating former NPP Deputy Communications Minister Alexander Abban in the 2020 elections.

He went on to secure a decisive re-election in December 2024, winning more than 60 per cent of the vote.

Captain Smart’s entry into the race is expected to intensify political competition in the constituency as the 2028 elections approach.

Smart fires Angel FM for mocking him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart slammed his former colleagues at Angel FM for mocking him and predicting his downfall.

He revealed that he initially planned to move to Media General with his entire work crew, including Nana Yaa Brefo and Yaa Kyira.

The radio host stated that his former team members rejected the opportunity after claiming it was prophesied that he would fail.

Source: YEN.com.gh