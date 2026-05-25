Alexander Afenyo-Markin has reaffirmed the New Patriotic Party’s commitment to strengthening its base while in opposition

He held high-level engagements with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and later met the NPP’s Ashanti Regional elders to discuss party strategy

He called for unity within the party and expressed confidence in the NPP’s return to power under Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has reaffirmed the opposition New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) commitment to strengthening its base while in opposition.

This follows high-level engagements in Kumasi on Sunday, 24 May 2026, where he held discussions with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace on national governance and the expectations of Ghanaians.

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, engagesAsantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in a high-level meeting. Photo credit: Alexander Afenyo-Markin & The Asante Nation/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

“On Sunday, May 24, 2026, I had the singular honour of an audience with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at his Royal Palace in Manhyia, Kumasi. Our discussions centred on pressing governance matters facing our nation and how best to meet the aspirations of our people,” he stated.

According a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the Effutu Member of Parliament subsequently met the NPP’s Ashanti Regional Council of Elders to deliberate on key national concerns and the legislative role of the Minority Caucus.

Describing himself as “humbled by the wealth of wisdom and experience in that room,” Afenyo-Markin sought the elders’ guidance to refine the party’s strategy.

“I called upon their wisdom and guidance to strengthen our resolve, sharpen our strategy, and deepen our engagement with the people of the Ashanti Region,” he noted, adding that he remains “committed to working in close partnership with them.”

Calling for unity and steadfastness in opposition

Emphasising that the Ashanti Region remains a “cornerstone” of the party, the Minority Leader urged members to remain resilient.

“As we navigate the challenging times we face in opposition, I call on every NPP faithful, from grassroots activists to constituency, regional and national executives, to stand firm, stay united, and trust in the strength of our collective purpose,” he said.

Afenyo-Markin expressed confidence in the party’s future under flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, concluding:

“Together, under the leadership of our flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, we will continue to hold the NDC government accountable and return to office to serve Ghana with distinction.”

NPP to petition Chief Justice

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party had said it will petition the Chief Justice over alleged misconduct by the judge who handled Abronye DC case.

The party argued that Abronye’s nine-day remand in custody was unfair and should have attracted bail from the outset.

The case, which has now attracted political debate, centered on charges of offensive conduct and publication of false news.

Source: YEN.com.gh