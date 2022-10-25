The competence of finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been questioned by people and groups in his party

Pro NPP group AFAG wants the finance minister's whole team dismissed for plunging the economy into hardship

NPP MPs have also warned that until the minister is removed, they will not take part in any government business for and by the president

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Pressure group Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG) has said finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta and his team must be sacked.

The pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group has said the minister and his deputy Charles Adu Boahen must be removed from the finance ministry at all cost for plunging the economy into crisis.

General Secretary of AFAG Arnold Boateng said it is clear that the finance ministry and the government has “dropped the ball on the economy.”

L-R: Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

Mr Boateng told Citi FM that the group wants president Nana Akufo-Addo to “reassign the finance minister and Adu-Boahen because they have been there for a long time and their activities have caused the mess we are in now.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mr. Boateng also disclosed that AFAG is convinced that Ofori-Atta should not be leading the ongoing $3 billion bailout negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“His posture does not augur well. He has lost the trust of the nation. The name Ken Ofori-Atta has become synonymous with failure, synonymous with incompetence and any adjective you can call,” Mr Boateng said.

He said AFAG believes that Akufo-Addo must act on the struggles of the economy.

He said it is not enough for the president to be "giving a speech" but he must take firm steps to strengthen the cedi.

“What is worrying AFAG is there is no concrete assurance either from the President or from the BOG on these issues,” Mr. Boateng said.

The AFAG General Secretary further said it would be appropriate for Nana Akufo-Addo to address the nation on the economic challenges.

Sack Ofori-Atta: 80 MPs Want Finance Minister And His Deputy Removed From Office

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that in what is an unprecedented turn of events in Ghana's politics, Majority Members of Parliament have asked the president to sack Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Majority Caucus in Parliament also want the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, dismissed immediately.

About 80 Majority MPs on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, vowed to approve Akufo-Addo's businesses that comes to the house if the minister is not sacked.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh