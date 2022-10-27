Parliament will, in accordance with its rules and procedures, decide the fate of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta via a secret ballot

This follows a motion of censure filed by the Minority in Parliament for the removal of the Minister for gross incompetence

The motion was advertised on the Order Paper of the House for Thursday, October 27, 2022, and will only be debated after the stipulated seven-day notice

The fate of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to be decided by secret ballot in accordance with the dictates of the Standing Order of Parliament and the 1992 constitution.

This follows a motion of censure filed by the Minority for the removal of the Minister on the grounds of his gross incompetence in handling the economy.

Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta Image Credit: @edogbevi

That motion has been admitted by the Speaker of the House and advertised on page 5 of the Order paper of the House for Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Article 82 Of 1992 Constitution And What It Stipulates

Article 82 of the 1992 constitution, which deals with such matters, states that a motion for such a resolution shall not be moved in Parliament unless a seven days notice has been given. The provision further stipulates that the motion shall be debated in Parliament within fourteen days after the receipt by the Speaker of the notice for the motion.

Taking to his social media handle moments after the motion was advertised, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the House would vote on the motion on November 10, 2022.

"The noose is tightening around Ken Ofori-Atta's neck as the Right Honourable Speaker promptly admits our Censure Motion and issues notice of same in today's Order Paper. Countdown for a secret vote on November 10, 2022, begins. Time up for disastrous & dangerous Ken," parts of the MP's tweet read.

NPP MPs File Petition Demanding Immediate Dismissal Of Finance Minister

Critics of Mr Ofori-Atta have attributed the current economic crisis to his bad policies and decisions. To this end, the Majority in Parliament, in an earlier petition, reechoed the sentiments of the ordinary Ghanaian and called on President Akufo-Addo to immediately dismiss the Minister and a Minister of state at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

In response to the demands, the President urged the NPP MPs to allow the Minister to negotiate a bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has since been acceded to by the Majority caucus.

“Ofori-Atta Is A Failure”: AFAG Calls For Finance Minister’s Dismissal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a pressure group Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG), had called on the entire set-up at the Finance Ministry to be sacked.

The pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group said the minister and his deputies must be removed from the finance ministry at all costs for plunging the economy into crisis.

