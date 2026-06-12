Prominent NPP activist King David, known as Paparazzi, has reportedly passed away, leaving Ghanaians heartbroken

The staunch political activist and philanthropist reportedly died following a battle with prolonged illness

Emotional tributes flooded social media as friends and fans mourned the loss of the beloved philanthropist

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King David, aka Paparazzi, a prominent political activist and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reportedly passed away.

Tragedy strikes the NPP as popular activist Paparazzi reportedly passes away. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo﻿, TheKing Prazzigh

Source: Facebook

The news of Paparazzi's demise was announced on social media on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

What happened to NPP activist Paparazzi?

The exact circumstances surrounding Paparazzi's demise remain unknown, with his family yet to release an official statement.

However, some reports indicate that the staunch NPP activist had been battling a stroke and diabetes that affected his daily life in recent years.

His demise has evoked sadness among Ghanaians, including his friends and loved ones.

In an emotional post, social media personality and blogger Kwaku Dennis shared a photo of the deceased as he mourned his untimely demise.

He also praised the late Paparazzi, whom he described as a "great philanthropist".

He wrote:

"Heartbroken by your sudden departure. You were kind, caring, and hard-working, a true blessing to everyone you met. You brought joy wherever you went. We have lost a great philanthropist. Rest in perfect peace, gentle soul. TheKing Prazzigh."

Veteran Ghanaian sports journalist and university lecturer Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang also mourned the late NPP activist's demise on his official Facebook page on Friday, June 12, 2026.

The Facebook posts announcing the demise of NPP online activist Paparazzi are below:

NDC official Hajia Bintu Mahama passes away

Paparazzi's demise comes days after NDC official Hajia Bintu Mahama passed away in the evening on Friday, June 5, 2026.

The Deputy Northern Regional Women's Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) died exactly two weeks after her brother, celebrated journalist and lecturer Dr Mahama Shaibu's demise.

The Deputy Communication Officer of the NDC for the Tamale South constituency, Ibrahim Pablo, announced Hajia Bintu Mahama's demise on social media in the morning on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

NDC Northern Regional Deputy Women's Organiser Hajia Bintu Mahama passes away two weeks after her brother's death. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama, Hajia Bintu Mahama

Source: Facebook

She was buried at the Zujung Cemetery in the Northern Region on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Funeral prayers were also held at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) Mortuary, after which the body was conveyed for burial.

The NDC executive's death evoked sadness among NDC sympathisers and officials, who have mourned her with emotional social media posts.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of NDC Deputy Northern Regional Deputy Women's Organiser Hajia Bintu Mahama is below:

NPP activist Paparazzi's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nyarko Isaac commented:

"Sad to hear of his early demise. My condolences to the entire NPP fraternity and his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Ohene Brenya Seth said:

"I am really down! This man was so kind. May his soul rest in peace."

Mansa Musa Reformer wrote:

"Hmm, life rest, well manager."A great loss to the NPP family.

NPP activist Sabato allegedly attacked in SA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NPP activist Sabato was allegedly attacked by anti-immigrant activists in South Africa.

Footage showing the controversial social media personality being mistreated with others on the streets emerged online.

Source: YEN.com.gh