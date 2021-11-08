COP26: List of 200 government officials who attended summit leaks

Over 200 government officials attended the COP26 summit

This number makes Ghana the heavily attended country in Africa

Civil society groups are concerned about the travel cost involved

The full list of government attendees to the Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland has emerged.

The list, posted on the website of the COP26 Summit, shows that over 200 government officials attended the event across various ministries, departments and the presidency. The list also included President Akufo-Addo.

COP26: List of 320 government officials who attended summit leaks. Photo: Getty Images

Already, there are concerns over whether government or the private sector funded this trip and whether or not the numbers were justified. Unlike other countries, Ghana contributes less than 1 percent of carbon emissions to climate change.

The Vice President of IMANI Ghana, Bright Simmons is shocked at the numbers. He wonders why Ghana will fly 200 government officials to a climate conference when in fact Ghana's carbon emissions is less than 1 percent. These are questions he is asking; who is paying for the trip and per diems, the tax payer?

In fact, Africa as a continent contributes just 4 percent carbon emissions to climate change. This has been the argument of some civil society groups who feel government took advantage of this conference to loot state funds.

Source: Yen.com.gh