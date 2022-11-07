The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has insisted that the voter ID card will be used for the SIM card re-registration exercise

Sam George says the Ministry of Communications and the National Communications Authority have begun engaging telcos on how to roll out that move

This comes as the deadline for the blocking of all unregistered SIM cards in the country has elapsed for some weeks now

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament, says the Voter’s ID card will be included as a source of verification in the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise.

According to Sam George, the Communications and Digitalisation Ministry as well as the regulator, the National Communications Authority (NCA), are engaging with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to accept the ID Card as proof of identification.

Sam George: Ningo-Prampram MP Accuses NCA Of Patronising Communications Ministry Following U-Turn On Allowing Voter ID Cards To Be Used For SIM Card Registration Exercise

In a press statement issued in Accra on Monday, November 7, 2022, Sam George, who is also the Deputy Ranking Member of the Communications Committee, questioned the U-turn by the regulator, the NCA, after it advised the Minister to allow the voter ID card to be used.

"This incontrovertible fact is contained in their very own release. Why they seek to run away from what they themselves have been quietly advising the Minister on can only be down to cheap patronage,” he said.

SIM Card Re-Registration: Government Introduces Policy To Sanitize Telcos Industry And Eliminate Fraud

In a bid to sanitize the communication industry and eliminate fraud, the Akufo-Addo-led government introduced the SIM card re-registration exercise.

The exercise, which was being validated by Ghana card, has suffered several deadline extensions after long, winding queues were recorded at registration centres.

Critics of the policy have accused the sector Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, of intransigence and have called on her to allow the use of other identification documents for the exercise.

SIM Card Registration: National Communications Authority Withdraws Decision To Block Unregistered Numbers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NCA withdrew an earlier directive for all unregistered numbers to be blocked.

According to a report by Citi News, the telcos have since stopped barring people with unregistered numbers from receiving or making calls.

