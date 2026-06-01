A UK-based Ghanaian, Ade Sawyerr, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to encourage his ministers to prioritise direct engagement with their constituents over frequent attendance at social events.

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Speaking at a town hall meeting in London on Sunday, May 31, 2026, he expressed concern that the public visibility of ministers at parties was creating the impression that they are detached from everyday challenges faced by citizens.

A UK-based Ghanaian urges President John Mahama to caution his ministers and appointees against partying on TikTok. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Ade Sawyerr urged President Mahama to guide his appointees to use weekends for grassroots engagement, arguing that such interactions would strengthen governance and improve public trust.

In a report sighted on Citinewsroom, he stressed that ministers should be more present in the communities they serve rather than spending time in meetings and social gatherings that do not directly address public needs.

Sawyerr raised over appointees social media visibility

The UK-based commentator also criticised what he described as the increasing appearance of ministers at social events shared on social media platforms, saying it risks damaging public perception of government work.

“Every weekend, we see on TikTok the ministers at parties instead of being with their constituents. They are talking to each other, wasting time," he said

"It does not look good, Mr President. Please tell them that at weekends, they should go back to their constituents and find out what it is that the people of Ghana need,” he urged.

Flooding in Accra cited as unresolved challenge

He further highlighted recurring flooding in Accra as an example of issues requiring sustained attention from public officials, saying the problem continues to affect residents annually despite repeated discussions.

The remarks were made during an interactive session organised by the Ghana High Commission in the United Kingdom, which brought together members of the Ghanaian diaspora and the President to discuss governance and national development concerns.

UK borga surprises Ghanaian girlfriend

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a UK-based Ghanaian man showered his girlfriend back home in Ghana with gifts to show how much he had missed her.

In a video shared on TikTok, two money bouquets, flowers, and perfumes among other gifs were presented to the Borga's girlfriend.

Netizens who chanced on the TikTok video shared their views in the comment section.

Source: YEN.com.gh