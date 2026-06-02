Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has vowed to continue speaking out against the Mahama-led government despite ongoing legal battles

He insists he will not be silenced, stating that his comments do not harm anyone as he appeared in court on Tuesday, June 2, 2026

The NPP Bono Regional Chairman is facing charges including publication of false news and offensive conduct, alongside a separate pending case

The Bono Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has vowed to continue holding the government led by President John Dramani Mahama in check, insisting he will remain a strong voice for what he describes as the voiceless in society.

Speaking to the media after appearing in court on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, the outspoken politician said he would not be intimidated or silenced by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), formally known as the National Democratic Congress.

Abronye DC vows to continue holding government to sccount despite attempt to silence him. Photo credit: Angel FM/Facebook.

Source: UGC

“Since my words do not kill or hurt anyone, nobody can stop me from speaking,” Abronye DC stated.

He appeared before the Accra Circuit Court to answer charges of publication of false news and offensive conduct likely to disturb public peace.

The charges against him stem from allegations he allegedly made against the Inspector-General of Police.

Abronye DC is also currently on bail in a separate case involving comments he is said to have made about a judge of the Accra Circuit Court, as legal proceedings involving him continue.

Watch the IG video below:

NPP reports judge to Chief Justice

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party had said it will petition the Chief Justice over alleged misconduct by the judge who handled Abronye DC case.

The party argued that Abronye’s nine-day remand in custody was unfair and should have attracted bail from the outset.

The case, which attracted political debate, centered on charges of offensive conduct and publication of false news.

Source: YEN.com.gh