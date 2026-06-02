Abronye DC Defiant, Vows to Continue Holding Government to Account Despite Attempt to Silence Him
- Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has vowed to continue speaking out against the Mahama-led government despite ongoing legal battles
- He insists he will not be silenced, stating that his comments do not harm anyone as he appeared in court on Tuesday, June 2, 2026
- The NPP Bono Regional Chairman is facing charges including publication of false news and offensive conduct, alongside a separate pending case
The Bono Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has vowed to continue holding the government led by President John Dramani Mahama in check, insisting he will remain a strong voice for what he describes as the voiceless in society.
Speaking to the media after appearing in court on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, the outspoken politician said he would not be intimidated or silenced by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), formally known as the National Democratic Congress.
“Since my words do not kill or hurt anyone, nobody can stop me from speaking,” Abronye DC stated.
He appeared before the Accra Circuit Court to answer charges of publication of false news and offensive conduct likely to disturb public peace.
The charges against him stem from allegations he allegedly made against the Inspector-General of Police.
Abronye DC is also currently on bail in a separate case involving comments he is said to have made about a judge of the Accra Circuit Court, as legal proceedings involving him continue.
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NPP reports judge to Chief Justice
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party had said it will petition the Chief Justice over alleged misconduct by the judge who handled Abronye DC case.
The party argued that Abronye’s nine-day remand in custody was unfair and should have attracted bail from the outset.
The case, which attracted political debate, centered on charges of offensive conduct and publication of false news.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.