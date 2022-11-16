The Office of the Special Prosecutor has swung into action on allegations of corruption leveled against dismissed minister of state at the finance ministry, Charles Adu Boahen

Anas Aremeyaw Anas captured the minister in 2018 receiving huge sums of money from undercover journalists posing as investors for information on how to get favourable political treatment

Charles Adu Boahen also allegedly told the investigators that a business person needed to give the vice president $200,000 to get his full attention

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has given formal notice to the public that he has started investigations into corruption allegations against Charles Adu Boahen.

Adu Boahen was sacked immediately by president Nana Akufo-Addo after a documentary by masked investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his team of private detectives at Tiger Eye PI.

The president’s letter that announced Adu Boahen’s dismissal dated November 14, 2022 also directed the Office of the Special Prosecutor investigative the allegations against Adu Boahen further.

Responding to the president’s directive, the Special Prosecutor said he has commenced the investigations into corruption allegations against the former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor has promptly commenced investigation into the actions of Mr. Charles Adu Boahen and any other implicated person contained in the investigative expose, ‘Galamscy Economy’,” the Special Prosecutor said in statement.

Although the statement from the Special Prosecutor did not mention vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, his name popped in the investigative piece.

Adu Boahen is alleged to have said in the investigative report that the vice president would give favourable audience to any investor who pays $200,000 to him.

Spokesperson of the vice president Dr Gideon Boako has said Charles Adu Boahen acted unprofessionally during his interaction undercover investigators posing as investors and captured in the latest Anas exposé.

Adu Boahen is captured in the investigative piece alleging that Dr Bawumia needs just $200,000 as an appearance fee to allow for the setting up of businesses and investments in the country.

