The Office of the Vice President has called out the dismissed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry for acting unprofessionally

Spokesperson of the Veep, Dr Gideon Boako, said Charles Adu Boahen acted unprofessionally after he was caught in the latest Anas exposé

Adu Boahen is captured in the investigative piece alleging that Dr Bawumia needs just $200,000 as an appearance fee to allow for the setting up of businesses and investments in the country

The Office of the Vice President has descended heavily on the dismissed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

According to Dr Gideon Boako, a spokesperson of the Veep, Adu Boahen acted unprofessionally if the claims as captured in the Anas exposé are true.

L-R: Charles Adu Boahen, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Vice President Dr Bawumia Image Credit: @JoyPrimeTV @anas.anas.12 @MBawumia

Anas Exposé: Adu Boahen Engaged In Political Grandstanding - Gideon Boako

Speaking to Accra-based Citi TV, Dr Boako accused Adu Boahen of engaging in political grandstanding and maintained that Dr Bawumia is incorruptible.

He also expressed shock at how Adu Boahen conducted himself in the video, which captures the former Minister receiving bundles of dollar notes to set up a meeting with the said investors from the United Arab Emirates and the Vice President.

“Charles is close to us, we are in the same party, but I must say that he is not close to the Vice President as I am. Charles is not somebody who you would say on day-to-day works with the Vice President or is his friend,” Dr Boako said.

Dr Boako explained that Charles acted out of indiscretion, engaged in political grandstanding, and didn’t display much organizational maturity.

Anas Exposé: Akufo-Addo Sacks Adu Boahen; Bawumia Distances Himself From Allegations

Adu Boahen was dismissed by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday, November 14, 2022, after being captured in an undercover work by Anas Aremeyaw Anas coaching the said investors to pay $200,000 to Dr Bawumia as an appearance fee.

The Veep has distanced himself from the allegations and insisted that his integrity is intact.

On his part, Adu Boahen also maintains his innocence and is hopeful an investigation will exonerate him of all charges.

Anas Exposé: Dr. Bawumia Proudly Touts His Integrity, Says It Is His Most Cherished Asset; Disowns Adu Boahen

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Veep had distanced himself from the contents of the latest piece of investigative work by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Dr Bawumia called on Ghanaians to ignore what Adu Boahen is alleged to have said about him and took to his social media page to tout his integrity, saying it is his most cherished asset.

