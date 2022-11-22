The hierarchy of the governing NPP has convened a crunch meeting with the party’s Members of Parliament

The meeting is called to discuss demands by the members of the Majority caucus for the dismissal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Those expected to be present at the meeting will be the NPP’s Council of Elders, the national executives and the entire Majority caucus

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has summoned a crunch meeting with members of the Majority caucus over agitations for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The meeting expected to take place later today, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, will see in attendance the party’s Council of Elders, the National Executives and the 138 NPP MPs.

L-R: Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, NPP flag and NPP MPs agitating for the removal of Ofori-Atta Image Credit: Daniel Kwame Akpablie @Parliament.of.Ghana

Source: Facebook

NPP Summons Crunch Meeting To Discuss Demands For Ken Ofori-Atta To Be Removed

The meeting is called to discuss demands by the MPs for the embattled minister to be removed from office.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The NPP MPs, whose demands appear to have fallen on president Nana Akufo-Addo’s deaf ears, have threatened to boycott the presentation of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy document.

The MPs say if the minister isn’t shown the exit, they’ll be forced to boycott all government business beginning with Thursday’s budget since they have no confidence in the finance minister.

Ken Ofori-Atta: Finance Minister Faces Pressure From Party And Opposition MPs To Be Shown Exit

The minister faces a time of his life following pressure for him to exit office.

Whiles his own party MPs have passed a vote of no confidence in him, the Minority has also triggered processes for a vote of censure motion for his removal from office on grounds of his alleged incompetence and mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy.

But appearing before an ad-hoc parliamentary committee constituted to probe the allegations by the NDC MPs, he (Ken) insisted he has managed the financial affairs of the country to the best of his knowledge.

Ken Ofori-Atta: Anas Petitions CHRAJ To Investigate Finance Minister Over Possible Conflict Of Interest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas had petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate Ofori-Atta over a possible conflict of interest.

Anas, in the petition, alleges that the minister and Charles Adu Boahen, the recently dismissed minister of state at the finance ministry, used their companies as transactional advisors in purchasing government bonds while executing their duties as state officials.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh