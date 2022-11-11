Former president John Mahama has donated cash to support the internal party election activities of the opposition NDC

The 2020 flagbearer of the NDC donated GH¢1.95m to the party in two tranches

He first donated GH¢853,000 to the party leadership for the organisation of regional election and later GH¢1,100,000 to clear debts owed the EC

The 2022 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has donated cash totaling GH¢1,953,000 to support the party's international electons.

In a brief communiqué, National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi said the former president donated different sums of money to make the over GH¢1.9 million.

"The donation is made up of an amount of GH¢853,000 to the national party leadership for the organisation of regional election conferences across the country and an amount of GH¢1,100,000 to the Electoral Commission to clear the debt owed them by the party in respect the just-ended constituency elections of the party," the communiqué explained.

The former President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E John Dramani Mahama has once again come to the aid of the National Democratic Congress .

The party thanked the former president for the donation.

The NDC started its constituency, regional and national executive elections in September 2022.

The national elections has been slated for December 17, 2022.

