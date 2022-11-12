Former president John Mahama has sent out good wishes to delegates in the ongoing NDC regional executive polls

He urged delegates to vote for candidates who are most ready for the task ahead to save Ghana in 2024

The former president further shared that they are strengthening the structures of the party for victory in the 2024 general elections

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Former president John Dramani Mahama has sent out kind words to delegates in the ongoing National Democratic Congress, NDC, regional executive elections.

Photo of Mahama and a flag of the NDC. Credit: John Dramani Mahama/Citi News.

Source: Facebook

The nationwide regional polls, which began on Friday, November 11, are expected to end on Sunday, November 13.

The former president urged the delegates to choose regional executives who are most ready for the task ahead to save Ghana in 2024.

I wish all delegates God's guidance in the ongoing NDC Regional Executive elections. Let’s choose Regional Executives who are most ready for the task ahead to save Ghana in 2024, he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

We are strengthening the structures of the party towards victory in 2024, he added.

A screenshot of John Mahama's well wishes to delegates as NDC elects regional executives. Credit: John Dramani Mahama.

Source: Facebook

John Mahama Donates GH¢1.95 Million To Support NDC’s Internal Elections

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2022 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, donated cash totaling GH¢1,953,000 to support the party's internal elections.

In a brief communiqué, National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi said the former president donated different sums of money to make over GH¢1.9 million.

The donation is made up of an amount of GH¢853,000 to the national party leadership for the organisation of regional election conferences across the country, and an amount of GH¢1,100,000 to the Electoral Commission to clear the debt owed them by the party in respect to the just-ended constituency elections of the party, the communiqué explained.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the race for the national chairman for the NDC in December has intensified as a stalwart of the party, Nii Armah Ashitey, joins the contest.

Ashitey on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, officially declared his intention to contest the party's National Chairman position.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh