Qatar 2022 World Cup: Sam George Welcomes Ursula And NAPO From Mundial; Christens Them Alhaji And Hajia Qatar
- The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram has welcomed two ministers back from the Qatar 2022 World Cup
- The duo, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh were among a number of ministers and NPP MPs who abandoned the budget debate for the Mundial
- Samuel Nartey George on his Facebook page christened the two ministers as Alhaji and Hajia Qatar
Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region has mocked two ministers who abandoned parliamentary business for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The two, ministers of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Manyhia South MP) and communication and digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (Ablekuma West MP) were among a number of ministers and NPP MPs who abandoned the budget debate for the Mundial.
Sam George Mocks Ursula And Napo For Abandoning Budget Debate For Qatar 2022 World Cup
Sam George added his voice to the number of criticisms that have greeted the action of the ministers and the NPP MPs welcomed them back from the ongoing World Cup.
In a Facebook post, he posted a photo of the two on the floor of Parliament and christened them Alhaji and Hajia Qatar.
He called on the two to discharge their respective mandates of reducing the prices of fuel products and unblocking the SIM cards of the ordinary Ghanaian.
The post which has garnered 1.3K likes so far generated some reactions among his followers.
Barnabas Nii Laryea:
You see the BAG….Only SIMs dey inside
Seidu Osman:
The Boss we are ready for vawulence
John Davis:
I have now come to realise that you indeed have a crush on the digital queen Ursula Owusu
Isaiah Nartey
Sam Dzata George master of shades
Qatar 2022 World Cup: Bawumia’s Office Slams NPP MPs, Ministers Who Abandoned Budget Debate For Mundial
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a technical advisor at Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s Office, Dr Kabiru Mahama, slammed some cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament from the governing New Patriotic Party who abandoned parliamentary business for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
According to him, President Akufo-Addo would undoubtedly be appalled by the lack of critical reflection by the MPs whose exit affected the debate on the 2023 budget statement and economic policy document.
Source: YEN.com.gh