The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram has welcomed two ministers back from the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The duo, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh were among a number of ministers and NPP MPs who abandoned the budget debate for the Mundial

Samuel Nartey George on his Facebook page christened the two ministers as Alhaji and Hajia Qatar

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region has mocked two ministers who abandoned parliamentary business for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The two, ministers of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Manyhia South MP) and communication and digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (Ablekuma West MP) were among a number of ministers and NPP MPs who abandoned the budget debate for the Mundial.

L-R: Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George, Ministers of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Image Credit: Sam Dzata George

Source: Facebook

Sam George Mocks Ursula And Napo For Abandoning Budget Debate For Qatar 2022 World Cup

Sam George added his voice to the number of criticisms that have greeted the action of the ministers and the NPP MPs welcomed them back from the ongoing World Cup.

In a Facebook post, he posted a photo of the two on the floor of Parliament and christened them Alhaji and Hajia Qatar.

He called on the two to discharge their respective mandates of reducing the prices of fuel products and unblocking the SIM cards of the ordinary Ghanaian.

The post which has garnered 1.3K likes so far generated some reactions among his followers.

Barnabas Nii Laryea:

You see the BAG….Only SIMs dey inside

Seidu Osman:

The Boss we are ready for vawulence

John Davis:

I have now come to realise that you indeed have a crush on the digital queen Ursula Owusu

Isaiah Nartey

Sam Dzata George master of shades

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Bawumia’s Office Slams NPP MPs, Ministers Who Abandoned Budget Debate For Mundial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a technical advisor at Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s Office, Dr Kabiru Mahama, slammed some cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament from the governing New Patriotic Party who abandoned parliamentary business for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo would undoubtedly be appalled by the lack of critical reflection by the MPs whose exit affected the debate on the 2023 budget statement and economic policy document.

