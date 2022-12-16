The minority in parliament is fuming at the 16-month salary delay to the office of the special prosecutor

This follows the laying of the 2023 budget estimates for the office by the constitutional, legal and parliamentary affairs committee

The NDC MPs say the move undermines the government’s fight against corruption

Revelations that the office of special prosecutor (OSP) is owed salary arrears of sixteen (16) months have irked a section of the populace including the minority in parliament.

Parliament Begins Consideration Of Budget Estimates For Office Of Special Prosecutor

The report also revealed that former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu is owed salary arrears over a year after he left office.

Only the Deputy Special Prosecutor has been paid; leaving other staff of the office agitated and in a vulnerable state.

Special Prosecutor: Undue Delay In Paying 16-Month Salary Arrears Is An Indictment To Anti-Corruption Fight - Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu who expressed shock at the development said the undue delay is an indictment on the whole purpose of establishing the Office and is a further testament that the Akufo-Addo-led government is not committed to the anti-corruption fight.

“Incredibly astonishing. I just can’t believe it. President Nana Addo from day one has never ever been committed to the fight against corruption. He just set up the bureaucracy for the finesse of it. That I have an Office of the Special Prosecutor to compliment the Attorney General in fighting corruption”.

Meanwhile, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has also raised concerns over the situation saying it can potentially derail the anti-corruption fight since his unpaid staff are left in a vulnerable state.

I Would Employ 250 People To The Office Of The Special Prosecutor Soon - Agyebeng Announces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Special Prosecutor had revealed that the Office has only one staff on payroll.

He, however, announced that he will be increasing the staff strength in his office from just one person on the payroll to 250 by January 2022.

In a report filed by StarrNews, he said the Office of the Special Prosecutor has no proper structure with regard to various departments and units and indicated there are plans of bringing life and brisk business to the office.

