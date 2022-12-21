Nana Akufo-Addo's handling of opposing views within his party has been likened to that of a mafia boss

Mafia bosses typically eliminate opposing views and dissenters ruthlessly to serve as deterrent to others

Dr Richard Amoako Baah, an outspoken lecturer and member of the NPP, thinks Akufo-Addo is not behaving like Ghana is a democracy

One of the outspoken voices within the governing new NPP has criticised president Nana Akufo-Addo for behaving like a mafia boss.

Dr Richard Amoako Baah says the president seems very averse to opposing views within his NPP party, saying that is undemocratic.

L-R: Dr Richard Amoako Baah speaking at a public forum and Nana Akufo-Addo at a UN event. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

The political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) claims the president has silenced NPP legislators pushing for the dismissal of finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta over incompetence.

“It is completely unacceptable for the president to behave like a mafia boss, that if you don’t go along with what I want, you will be removed. No! This is a democracy, you don’t get to that, you don’t have that power. That is an abuse of power,” he told Joy News.

Dr Amoako Baah's comment follows a claim by one of the 80 NPP MPs pushing for Ofori-Atta's removal that their seats in Parliament have been threatened over their stance.

The MP, the people's representative for Subin constituency, Eugene Boakye, said despite the threats he remains convinced that Ken Ofori-Atta must be sacked for poor delivery at his job as finance minister.

80 MPs Want Finance Minister And His Deputy Removed From Office

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that in what many call an unprecedented turn of events in Ghana's politics, MPs aligned to the president's party asked him publicly to sack his finance minister.

The Majority Caucus in Parliament also called for the sacking of Charles Adu Boahen, the minister's deputy.

Addressing the media, NPP MP for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, said they have been compelled to come public on their demands because several appeals to the Presidency through the leadership have failed.

“Notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority caucus here in Parliament will not participate in any business of government by or for the President [or] by any other minister,” he disclosed at the height of their agitation.

However, they subsequently rescinded their position and have started participating in government business.

Dr Amoah Baah believes the 80 MPs committed put themselves at a disadvantage by allowing themselves to be talked out of their demand for Ofori-Atta to resign or be sacked.

Source: YEN.com.gh