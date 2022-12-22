The General Overseer of the Yehowa Beye Prayer ministry has cautioned Asiedu Nketia against running for any future NDC presidential primaries

The General Overseer of the Yehowa Beye Prayer ministry has cautioned the newly elected National Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, against running for any presidential primaries in the party.

According to the founder of the Yehowa Beye prayer ministry, Prophet Nana Yaw Osei Tutu, aka Prophet 99, any attempt by him to contest that position would bring him nothing but a massive defeat.

L-R: Newly elected NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Prophet 99 Image Credit: @focusnewsroom @dzifa.gunu

Source: Facebook

Speaking to Accra-based Rainbow Radio, he said nobody in the NDC can ever beat the immediate past General Secretary in any national executive election.

He noted that any position contested by Asiedu Nketia in the NDC apart from the presidential primary would bring him victory.

“I have not met Asiedu Nketia before. But the kind of favour he has cannot be compared to anyone. Anyone who runs against him for a party position will be defeated. He will, however, lose the presidential election 100 times if he runs. But he will win any position in the party.”

NDC Congress: Asiedu Nketia Wins Chairmanship Race After Beating Ofosu-Ampofo In Landslide Victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asiedu Nketia had, in a landslide victory, clinched the National Chairmanship position from the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

Asiedu Nketia, in a keenly contested election, polled 5,569 of the valid votes cast to secure his victory. The 65-year-old politician who had served in the General Secretary position for the last 17 years secured 65.17% of the votes to eliminate competition.

The incumbent, Ofosu-Ampofo, polled 2,892 votes representing 33.81 per cent, while the other candidates in the race, Nii Armah Ashietey and Samuel Yaw Adusei, also managed 38 and 52 votes, respectively.

