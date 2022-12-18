The immediate past General Secretary of the NDC has won the Chairmanship race in a keenly contested election

Johnson Asiedu Nketia beat Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo at the party's national delegates congress on Saturday, December 18, 2022

Asiedu Nketia polled 5,569 of the valid votes cast to secure his landslide victory over the incumbent

Johnson Asiedu Nketia has, in a landslide victory, clinched the National Chairmanship position from the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

Asiedu Nketia, the immediate past General Secretary, in a keenly contested election, polled 5,569 of the valid votes cast to secure his landslide victory.

L-R: Newly elected National Chair Johnson Asiedu Nketia defeated Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo Image Credit: @yesmeen.tetteh.9

Asiedu Nketia Defeats Incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The 65-year-old politician who had served in the General Secretary position for the last 17 years secured 65.17% of the votes to eliminate competition.

The incumbent, Ofosu-Ampofo, polled 2,892 votes representing 33.81 per cent, while the other candidates in the race, Nii Armah Ashietey and Samuel Yaw Adusei, also managed 38 and 52 votes, respectively.

Other Winners

General Secretary

A former transport minister, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, defeated two others, including Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor and Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, to fill in the shoes created by Asiedu Nketia's exit.

National Organiser

For this slot, a former Ashanti Regional Secretary of the party, Joseph Yammin, defeated the incumbent, Joshua Akamba and five other aspirants to grab the position.

National Communication Officer

Sammy Gyamfi retained his position after being contested unopposed in the Saturday delegates' congress.

Deputy National Communication Officers

Malik Basintale and Ako Gunn polled 3,388 and 2,630 votes, respectively, to be elected the deputy National Communication Officers of the National Democratic Congress.

Asiedu Nketia Delivers Emotional Speech As He Steps Down As General Secretary: “Forgive Me”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asiedu Nketia bowed out emotionally on Saturday, December 17, 2022, as General Secretary of the NDC after close to two decades in the position.

Delivering a speech at the congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium, Asiedu Nketia reflected on his performance over the last 17 years and commended the party's grassroots for their support over the years.

