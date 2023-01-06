Former President John Dramani Mahama, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu are to cough up GH₵500,000 being cleared to contest as NDC flagbearer

This was the outcome of the party’s Functional and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Thursday

The meeting agreed on modalities for the elections and slated May 6, 2023, to elect its flagbearer for the 2023 polls

The largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set modalities for its presidential and parliamentary primary elections.

The elections to be held concurrently across the country are slated for May 6, 2023.

L-R: Former President Mahama, former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and former KMA mayor, Kojo Bonsu Image Credit: @kojobonsu10 @BigscoutNanaPrempe

Mahama, Dr Duffuor, Kojo Bonsu Said To Be Lacing Boots For NDC Flagbearer Elections

Former President John Dramani Mahama, former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and former KMA mayor, Kojo Bonsu who are said to be lacing their boots to contest the flagbearer polls are expected to cough up a huge sum of money to enable them to contest.

The decision taken at the party’s Functional and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Thursday, 5 January 2023 also pegged the fees for the flagbearer elections at GH₵550,000.

A breakdown of the figure reveals that the forms for the presidential candidates will be sold at GH₵50,000 with the filing fees going at GH₵500,000.

NDC Outlines Modalities For Presidential And Parliamentary Elections

For the parliamentary primaries, a form will be sold for GH₵5,000 and a filing fee of GH₵40,000.

Some of the decisions taken by the leadership of the party include the opening of nomination for both the presidential and parliamentary primaries from 22nd-24th February 2023.

Filing for both elections will also take place between the 20th - 22nd of March, 2023.

