Former communications minister in the John Mahama administration has trolled Alan Kyerematen for resigning as trade minister

Dr Edward Omane Boamah has said Kyerematen's decision to resign is belated because the government has already done the worst

Meanwhile, the reason for Kyerematen's resignation is not yet known but many believe he has resigned from office to concentrate on his presidential ambitions

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Former communications minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah has teased Alan Kyerematen for suddenly resigning as trade minister.

Although the reason for Kyerematen’s resignation is yet to be made public, the senior member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the decision to leave Nana Akufo-Addo’s government is belated.

Collage of Dr Edward Omane Boamah (L) and Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

“Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, it's [too late], just [too late] to resign from this sinking ship. This NPP government is in its 7th year, and you've been part of the "SOLID TEAM" that has mismanaged the economy.

“Embrace the responsibilities and apologise to Ghanaians for collectively failing us: as a government and as an Economic (mis)Management Team,” Omane Boamah posted on Facebook.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Dr Omane Boamah is referring to a speech by vice president Mahamudu Bawumia before the economic challenges hit the country.

Dr Bawumia had mentioned Alan Kyerematen along with other big names in the NPP as the “solid team” that make up the Economic Management Team of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

However, as the economic challenges – high inflation, the cedi depreciation, among others – intensified many, like Dr Omane Boamah, are asking where the “solid team” is.

“Under your collective watch, Ghana has unilaterally stopped paying debts after over-borrowing. Ghanaians are suffering astronomical inflation, terrible exchange rates, and unprecedented haircuts on investments,” Dr Omane Boamah said.

Alan Kyerematen Resigns From Nana Akufo-Addo’s Government

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that the trade minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen resigned from government, according to multiple reports.

The trade minister reportedly tendered in his resignation on Thursday, January 5, 2023 but the news broke on Friday.

The reasons for Alan Kyerematen surprise resignation are not yet clear, but he is one of top NPP members nursing a presidential ambition.

Many believe he has resigned from office to concentrate on his presidential ambitions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh