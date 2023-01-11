The presidency has denied claims it granted permission to US rapper, Meek Mill to record a video at the Jubilee House

The Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President says the video which has been heavily criticised by a section of the populace was taken at their blind side

Akwasi Awua Ababio in an interview said they were unaware the rapper had recorded any visuals during his visit there

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The presidency has categorically denied news making rounds that it sanctioned the shooting of a music video at the Jubilee House.

This follows a viral video which captures American rapper, Meek Mill and his crew rapping and dancing at the official seat of government.

The Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Akwasi Awua Ababio Image Credit: @moi.gov.gh

Source: Facebook

Anger As Ghanaians Descend On Meek Mill For Shooting Video At Jubilee House

That video has generated huge backlash for being shot at such a sensitive and secure state installation like the Jubilee House.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Breaking their silence on the matter, the Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Akwasi Awua Ababio dispelled claims that the presidency gave permission for the rapper to carry out the shooting at the Jubilee House.

Meek Mill Jubilee House Video Was Recorded At Our Blindside - Presidency

Speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio, Akwasi said the video recording happened at the blind side of officials at the Jubilee House.

He also added that the Akufo-Addo-led government has learned a bitter lesson from the incident.

“I think that from this Meek Mill video issue, lessons should be learned because while we do not want to stop Africans from the diaspora from coming here, there must be an understanding of limitations. I would say certainly for those who were around at that time, they didn’t know that it was being shot,” he said.

Meek Mill: Security Expert Calls For Heads To Roll Over Desecration Of Jubilee House

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Saani Adib descended heavily on the handlers of President Nana Akufo-Addo over the Meek Mill Jubilee House video saga. According to him, heads ought to roll over the desecration of the official seat of government.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the Executive Director of Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, said the whole issue:

“exposes some dark truths about the security of the President.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh