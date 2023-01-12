A founding member of the governing NPP has questioned the contribution of Kennedy Agyapong to the party

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has described the maverick politician as a noise maker in the NPP

He has thus challenged the Assin Central MP who is eyeing the NPP’s flagbearer slot to come out and state what he has done for the party

One of the founding fathers of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe has questioned the contribution of Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to the party.

According to him, the maverick politician who is eyeing the NPP’s flagbearer slot is only famed for his noisemaking attributes.

L-R: Founding father of the NPP, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong Image Credit: @Ghkwaku @MaxFM89.7

Source: Facebook

Ken Agyapong Doesn't Deserve The Kind Of Influence He Deserves In The NPP - Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

He claimed that the outspoken lawmaker has done little to nothing to merit the respect and level of power he currently enjoys within the party.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy News, he referred to the MP as someone who "makes noise" in the NPP and challenged him to come forth and outline his contributions to the organization.

“I don’t know Kennedy Agyapong in the party. I know someone who makes noise in the party but I don’t know Kennedy Agyapong. We also keep praising people but what has he done for the party? He should come out with it. I know those I’ve mentioned and the work they’ve done for the party. I don’t know what he has done for the party.”

Ken Agyapong, Alan, Dr Bawumia Eye NPP Flagbearer Slot

Kennedy Agyapong is currently lacing his boots to contest as flagbearer of the NPP for the 2024 elections.

Some prominent personalities in the party who have also declared their intention to vie for the same position include Vice President Dr Bawumia, former Ministers, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The rest include former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh and a former General Secretary of the NPP Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

Breaking The 8: Ken Agyapong Appeals For A Clean Campaign Says His Greatest Fear Is Dirty Politics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ken Agyapong had called for the campaign for NPP flagbearer to be done in a very civil manner.

According to him, one of his greatest fears in life is dirty politics. This contrasts with the earlier image he carved for himself as a no-nonsense politician, not mincing words in any situation.

