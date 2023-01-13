President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Mavis Hawa Koomson to add the agric ministry to her portfolio as fisheries minister

Hawa Koomson will serve as caretaker minister for the food and agric ministry until a substantive appointment has been made

The agric ministry became vacant after Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto resigned to focus on his dream to become president

Mavis Hawa Koomson, the minister for fisheries and aquaculture, has been directed by president Nana Akufo-Addo to include the agric ministry to her portfolio.

She will act as the caretaker minister for the agric ministry until a substantive replacement is found for Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto. who resigned recently.

Dr Afriyie Akoto resigned to focus on his presidential ambitions, according to sources within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Director of Communications at the presidency Eugene Arhin announced Hawa Koomson's appointment in a January 12, 2023 press statement .

Hawa Koomson, MP for Awutu Senya East, is known for her strong will and loyalty to the the NPP.

Owusu Afriyie Akoto Tenders In Resignation To Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the minister of food and agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto confirmed earlier rumours when he resigned from the top job.

His resignation had been predicted by YEN.com.gh earlier Tuesday, January 10, 2023 after his upcoming move was leaked to the media.

Earlier, Alan Kyerematen also resigned from the trade ministry to focus on his presidential ambition.

Trade Minister’s Resignation Predicted To Trigger Cabinet Reshuffle And More Resignations

Alan Kyerematen's resignation as trade minister has been predicted to cause some ripples in Nana Akufo-Addo's government.

Political pundits foresee a cabinet reshuffle in the coming days, although some reports say CEOs of state-owned enterprises will be most affected by the reshuffle.

