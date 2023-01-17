The National Cathedral Secretariat has said there is nothing untoward about two different identities on the two different national IDs for secretary to the board of the secretariat

Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah said Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng's "home name", stressing that a Supreme Court decision enables people to use their "home names" and official names interchangeably

He also said there is no criminality in the GHS2.6 million advanced to JNS Talent Centre by the secretariat, although JNS has Kwabena Adu Gyamfi listed as one of its board members

Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah has fought off allegations of wrongdoing brought against a top board member found to be having multiple identities.

It has emerged that Secretary to the board of the secretariat Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng is the same person as one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, although different IDs with different dates of birth have the same person's photos.

The bombshell was dropped by opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to back his claim that the National Cathedral project is dogged with corruption and acks transparency.

Bombshell Against Rev Kusi-Boateng, National Cathedral Board's Secretary

The allegation against Rev Kusi-Boateng, a respected preacher and good friend of president Nana Akufo-Addo, took the nation by surprise because the name "Kwabena Adu Gyamfi" has been listed as a board member of JNS Talent Centre Ltd.

Not long ago, Ablakwa disclosed that documents presented to Parliament on the controversial project show that JNS Talent Centre received a whopping GH¢2.6 million from the cathedral secretariat under questionable circumstances.

However, responding to the allegations on pro-government Asaase Radio, Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah said nothing untoward has happened.

Adu Gyamfi is Rev Kusi-Boateng's "Home Name"

On the two different names found on two national IDs with different dates of birth Dr Opoku-Mensah responded as follows:

"I still insist that there's been no criminality....I have always known that he is Adu Gyamfi because that is his home name...I think there was even a Supreme Court decision that you can use your home name and your other name interchangeably. But he [Okudzeto Ablakwa] has sent the matter to CHRAJ and so we will find out the details," he said.

GH¢2.6 Million Paid To JNS Talent Centre Not Illegal

In a press release, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah also defended the payment of GH¢2.6 million to JNS Talent Centre, a company incorporated as an educational and skill training enterprise.

He said the payment was a refund of a short-term loan JNS advanced to the cathedral secretariat in the past.

Many have questioned the veracity of that explanation because JNS Talent Centre is not registered as banking institution with capacity to advance loans to a national institution.

