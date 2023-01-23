Ablakwa seems unrelenting in his efforts to back his allegations that Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng has been living a double life

He has alleged in a new post on Facebook that the secretary to the board of trustees of the National Cathedral has 15 companies, 8 of which are registered under Kwabena Adu Gyamfi

The North Tongu MP published on Monday, January 23, 2023 that JNS Talent Centre has never paid taxes to the state despite receiving GH¢2.6 million under questionable circumstances from the National Cathedral

Opposition legislator Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has made more allegations of corruption against Reverend Victor Kusi-Boateng, a day after the pastor indirectly called him a "demon".

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator for North Tongu on Monday, January 23, 2023 published documents purporting to show that the secretary to the board of trustees of the National Cathedral has a total of 15 companies, eight of which are hidden under another identity.

"According to the latest count — Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is in a comfortable lead with 8 incorporated businesses, whereas Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng has 7 companies incorporated under that second name. The sprawling Kwabena Adu Gyamfi/Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng business empire now has a total of 15 companies and appears to be growing much faster than the rate of new Power Chapel church branches," he posted on Facebook.

JNS Talent Centre has never paid taxes

Making Monday's allegations against the respected preacher humourously under "Demon Investigations", Ablakwa also said the company JNS Talent Centre, which received GH¢2.6 million under questionable circumstances from the National Cathedral has never paid taxes to the state.

"Impeccable checks with all relevant institutions and irrefutable evidence in my possession indicate that JNS has never filed its annual tax returns since it commenced business in 2015," the MP alleged.

Ablakwa has since the start of January 2023 been publishing documents purporting to back his claim that Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng has been hiding under a totally different identity to engage in suspicious activities and evade detection by state authorities.

The opposition MP has petitioned the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to probe allegations of conflict of interest and corruption against the Rev Kusi-Boaten.

Rev Kusi-Boateng has, meanwhile, described the allegations against him as deliberate distortions to defame him and has vowed to seek redress from the court.

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, Rev Kusi-Boateng threw a shade at Ablakwa, calling him a demon trying to pull him down.

