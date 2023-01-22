A member of the board of trustees of the National Cathedral has shaded Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng during his Sunday church service subtly referenced the North Tongu MP as a demon

The NDC MP is on a crusade to among others reveal underhand dealings in the construction of the National Cathedral

Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng, a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project has shaded the Member of Parliament for North Tongu.

Speaking during his Church Service on Sunday, January 22, 2023, the founder and overseer of Powel Chapel International, subtly referenced the NDC MP as a demon.

A member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng Image Credit: @prophetvictorkusiboateng1

Rev. Kusi-Boateng Under Close Public Scrutiny After Okudzeto Ablakwa's Corruption Allegations

Rev. Kusi-Boateng has come under intense public scrutiny after Okudzeto Ablakwa began a public campaign to expose underhand dealings in the construction of the edifice.

Allegations of conflict of interest and double identity have been levelled against the revered man of God after a company linked to him was paid GH₵2.6 million under what some say were questionable circumstances.

I'm Not Perturbed About Corruption Allegations Levelled Against Me By Okudzeto Ablakwa - Rev. Kusi-Boateng

Addressing the congregants, Rev. Kusi-Boateng said he’s not perturbed about the allegations of corruption levelled against him and assured them that he will sail through unscathed.

“How can I go up without fighting the demons in the air? And so, stop all these fights and all these arguments. The question is that, is your father okay? I’m 100 per cent okay. The question is that, is your father happy? I’m super happy. The question is that, is your father going to go through this? I promise you that I will go through this honourably.”

A video of the sermon in the possession of YEN.com.gh also admonished his followers to desist from engaging in unnecessary banter on social media over the allegations levelled against him.

National Cathedral: Okudzeto Ablakwa Steps Up Allegations Against Rev. Kusi-Boateng; Releases More Evidence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okudzeto Ablakwa had stepped up his allegations against Reverend Victor Kusi-Boateng.

According to the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, the revered man of God bears a dual personality which is against the laws of the land.

Taking to his Facebook page on Friday, January 20, 2023, Okudzeto Ablakwa said in addition to the double dates of birth and TINs; Rev. Kusi-Boateng also has dual personalities.

