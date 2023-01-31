The Akufo-Addo-led government has launched the National Rental Assistance Scheme

Under the arrangement, rent will be easily accessible to the ordinary Ghanaian who laments the high rental costs in the country

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who launched the initiative said it will target individuals with identifiable and regular income

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has launched the National Rental Assistance Scheme which will make rent accessible for all.

The scheme is expected to lessen the burden on a section of the populace who lament the high rental costs in the country.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the launch of the National Rental Assistance Scheme Image Credit: @MBawumia

Landlords and landladies in addition to the high costs charged for renting apartments also take lump sums between one (1) year to two (2) years.

Bawumia says National Rental Assistance Scheme will target those with regular income

Taking to his Twitter handle, Dr Bawumia said the scheme which was launched on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, will target individuals with identifiable and regular income.

The government also announced seed money of GH¢30 million for the implementation of the scheme.

Netizens have been reacting to the rollout of the scheme, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

@TashpiAsk

It’s a gimmick. You claimed to be an economist but forgot basic demand and supply.

@mista_opare

This is what you’ve actually done. You’ve only entrenched the illegitimate practice of landlords

@KofiAwortwe11

You truly came for the youth and the aged. This is one of the best initiatives I have seen. I pray it is implemented successfully #BuildingGhanaTogether #NRAS #NationalRentalAssistanceScheme

@Nana_Baffoe1

You can also host these homes on your portal so tenants can search for them and access them on your site

@asellasie

So meaning nothing is being done to change the 2 or 3years advance payment....smh

@asellasie

How is this win win for all? The problem has still not been resolved, and the landlord only join if they want to?? So what happens first they dnt join???...we always create more problem than solve the problem

@ahof3_y3_aky3de

It's a very good initiative but how is it going to be enforced, what if the landlords refused to register.

Why landlords charge 1 or 2 years' rent advance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that in Ghana, there has always been a lot of discussion about the challenges of acquiring the lump sum necessary to pay rent in advance. But what does "rent in advance" actually mean? Paying rent in advance means paying the total sum for a rental property at the start of the rental period.

According to Ghana's Rent Control laws, landlords face a two-year prison sentence if they charge more than six months' worth of rent upfront from tenants before renting out their homes.

However, that is not the case in several instances; landlords in Ghana refuse to rent out their houses if prospective tenants cannot meet their demand of a 1 or 2-year upfront payment for the property.

