The founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare says he’s affected by the Domestic Debt Exchange programme

The revered man of God revealed how he’s unable to access his GH¢106,000 investment with his bankers making him a ridiculous offer

The programme in its current form has been heavily criticized by well-meaning Ghanaians who fear when rolled out will compound their economic situation

The Domestic Debt Exchange programme is biting hard at the investments of the high and low in Ghanaian society.

One such person whose money has been locked in the programme is the founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare.

Founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare Image Credit: @Archbishop.Charles.Agyinasare

Agyinasare Unable To Access GH₵106,000 Accrued Investment At A Go

The revered man of God disclosed how he’s unable to access his GH₵106,000 accrued investment at a go.

According to him, his bankers have informed him that the money can be paid in instalments of GH¢ 1,000 per week over the next 106 weeks which is two (2) years.

Agyinasare Leads Prayer For Ghana's Ailing Economy

Leading a prayer for Ghana’s ailing economy on Wednesday, 25 January 2023 at the Perez Dome, Archbishop Agyinasare shared his personal testimony as an indicator that the economy isn’t doing too well.

“I have an instrument with a certain financial institution, with a bank, and I’ve done it [for so long] and it’s about GH¢106,000; and I said: ‘I’m taking my money’. They said to me, they are going to pay me GH¢1,000 every week. That means that the GH¢106,000 will take me 106 weeks [to get]. And when I said they should do something about it, they said: ‘It is because it is even you, Archbishop because some people come to our bank and they weep.’”

The prayer and testimony by the Archbishop have elicited some reactions, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Henry Atta Acquah

Hmmm it's just sad!! We are really going tru same from Republic Bank! Man can't even sleep in peace

Bra Paul

Truth be told, Nana and his Cabals have messed up this economy...You can't access your own money. Really!

Michael Wuwolo Kubazinkiya

That is Nana Addo and Bawumia government for you.

Erickson MK

And how did he feel when he was told, "is because it is you"!?

Debt Exchange: Individual Bondholders Lament Uncertainties; Say They Cannot Survive If They Are Included

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the country’s effort to quickly negotiate the Domestic Debt Exchange programme with bondholders in the country has suffered another setback.

The government earlier included pension funds in the programme but had to quickly withdraw it after labour unions threatened a massive industrial action.

It then turned its sights on individual bondholders but that has also been vehemently rejected amid claims that their inclusion in the programme will deny them and their families a means of survival.

