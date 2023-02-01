Outspoken NDC MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed that between January to September 2022, the presidency spent a whopping GH¢191,522,061 on only 10 out of a total of 250 expenditure items.

According to the North Tongu legislator, the colossal spending contained in documents presented to Parliament by the presidency shows the posture of the Nana Akufo-Addo government is not consistent with the fact that the country is in dire straits.

Jubilee House is the name of the seat of Ghana's presidency.

Source: UGC

"The President’s 'operational enhancement expenditure' (whatever that animal is) cost the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer a mind-boggling GHS59.4million (59,486,108.91);

"The fuel bills paid at the presidency within the 9-month period under review cost the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer a colossal GHS51.1million. (51,109,137.86). Empirical analysis conducted reveals that government failed abysmally in its promise to slash fuel expenditure by 50%," he posted on Facebook on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

