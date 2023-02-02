The NIA has said in a press statement that it has no record of the name Victor Kusi-Boateng in the national database of registered citizens

NDC MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had accused the NIA and its officials of destroying the credibility of the important state agency for issuing a Ghana Card under the name of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi for a man known popularly as Victor Kusi-Boateng

But the NIA said in the press statement on February 2, 2023, that Kwabena Adu Gyamfi submit all the appropriate documents necessary for the issuance of the Ghana Card

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has clarified that its officials did nothing wrong to register Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, a name allegedly belonging to Victor Kusi-Boateng.

The NIA, which is the custodian of the National Identity Register, has said in the database of registered persons in Ghana, there is no name registered as Victor Kusi-Boateng with a date of birth of September 7, 1971.

Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng

Source: Facebook

Responding to a previous allegation of collusion and negligence by the NDC MP, the NIA explained in a lengthy press statement that the name that has been registered in their database is Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

"NIA officials...did everything right and absolutely nothing wrong; they could not reasonably have been expected to know that Kwabena Adu Gyamfi also apparently bore the name Victor Kusi-Boateng as Hon Okudzeto Ablakwa claims," the NIA statement defended.

NIA must explain how Kusi-Boateng got Ghana Card with Adu Gyamfi identity

On Monday, January 30, 2023, Okudzeto Ablakwa accused officials of NIA of destroying the credibility of the important state agency by negligently registering and issuing a Ghana Card to Kwabena Adu Gyamfi when that same person bears another name, Victor Kusi-Boateng.

He said the issuance of the Ghana Card by the officials raises serious questions about the credibility of the NIA database.

“The NIA must explain to Ghanaians how a popular prophet arrived at their registration premises as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng but was mysteriously issued a Ghana Card bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi with a different date of birth!

“How credible is the National ID Exercise?” parts of his social media post on January 30, 2023, read.

The secretary to the board of trustees of the National Cathedral is accused of hiding under the identity of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi to commit crimes.

Ablakwa writes to GRA and Registrar General over Kusi-Boateng's double identity

Already, the MP has filed two RTI requests with the GRA and the Registrar General's Department on the alleged double identities of Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng.

YEN.com.gh reported that Okudzeto Ablakwa said he wants to know how one person successfully obtained two TINs -- one under the name Victor Kusi-Boateng and the other under Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

He also wants to know what the Registrar General intends to do about the 28 companies registered under the two names of the same person.

