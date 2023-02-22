The Majority in Parliament has said the Minority would be doing Ghana a great disservice if it goes ahead with a threat to reject Akufo-Addo's latest ministerial nominees

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh said at a press conference on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, that the Minority would derail efforts to maintain a good relationship between the two sides if they reject the ministers-designate

Meanwhile, the Minority has explained that the president does not need the new ministers because the current economic conditions demand a leaner government

The Majority in Parliament is on its knees, begging the Minority to change its mind about not approving the six new ministerial appointments by president Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Minority caucus is of the view that under the current economic conditions, Ghana does not need to keep a large government. Minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has asked the president to reduce the number of his ministers from the current 85 to 65.

However, addressing a press conference in Parliament on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh said the Minority would be setting an unfortunate precedent if they go ahead and reject the ministerial nominees.

"I am just appealing to them to remember that today will be a very significant day in our body politic: that once upon a time, a nomination came from the presidency and all they [NDC Minority] said was a ‘no, no, no’, without even listening to them," he said.

He said approving the ministers would foster unity and build stronger a stronger working relationship between the Minority and Majority.

"They should temper justice with mercy...They should just let go and support the nominees and let’s pass them," he stressed.

Minority makes 3 key demands amid threat to reject nominees

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson held a press conference earlier to justify the Minority's decision not to approve the nominees.

The Constitution states that Parliament would have to vet and approve the president's nominees before they can formally take office.

The Minority is convinced that the current financial constraints of the country does not allow the president to run his government like its business as usual. They want the president to do the following instead:

1. Reduce number of Ministers from the current 86 to 65

2. Merge ministries: For example i. Information and Communication, ii. Transport and Railways, iii. Chieftaincy and Tourism, iv. Sanitation and Local government

3. Reduce the number of political appointees at the Office of the President.

KT Hammond, Bryan Acheampong among new ministerial appointments

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has since Monday, February 20, 2023, been vetting the president’s nominees to various ministries. Although the Minority is taking part in the vetting process, the caucus says it is a mere formality and that their demands stand.

MP for Adansi Asokwa KT Hammond has been appointed minister-designate for Trade and Industry.

Stephen Amoah MP for Nhyiaeso has been nominated to assist Hammond as Deputy Trade Minister.

Bryan Acheampong MP for Abetifi has been nominated as minister-designate for Food and Agriculture.

OB Amoah MP for Akwapim South has been appointed minister of state-designate to the Ministry of Local Government.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng has also been appointed minister-designate for Chieftaincy.

