Ghanaian gospel singer Piesie Esther has launched the third edition of her annual Made By Grace concert

Serwaa Amihere and several top stars gathered to share in the singer's joy ahead of the concert

A due by Serwaa Amaihere and Pies Esther has gained significant traction on social media

On September 19, multiple award-winning singer Piesie Esther hosted a private launch ceremony for her Made by Grace concert.

The annual concert scheduled for November 3 will come off at the Accra International Conference Center.

Serwaa Amihere duets with Esther Smith ahead of Made By Grace concert. Photo source: Instagram/SerwaaAmihere, Instagram/OhemaaMercy

Fella Makafui, Abena Serwaa Ophelia, and EMpress Gifty graced the launch, during which details about the upcoming concert were unveiled.

Gospel music stars Perez Muzik, Ohemaa Mercy, and Amy Newman are among several who will join Piesie Esther for the third edition of the Made By Grace concert.

Media personality Serwaa Amihere, who has built a strong relationship with Piese Esther as a brand ambassador for Flora, was also present.

Serwaa Amihere served as the moderator for the Made by Grace launch ceremony. The socialite serenaded the audience with a performance of Piesie Esther's classic Empare Me. The singer joined the performance as they dueted to set the tone for the launch ceremony.

Her performance intrigued fans who thronged the comments section to share their admiration for Piesie Esther and Serwaa Amihere.

Fans react to Serwaa Amihere's performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Serwaa Amihere's performance at Piesie Esther's Made By Grace concert launch.

nanaafiakyere said:

"She is good, all the need is voice training than she can be a gospel musician 🙌"

mizz_ekua_pba wrote:

"Serwaa is now looking like her mother"

trimudewyny noted:

"Ne3 afa wa ni so yi de3, e no bi somebody who go tell you not go back oo"

elisobais remarked:

"I love this woman. Something genuine about her! 😊"

mharmie_safoah added:

"Serwaa is highly favored"

Stonebwiy inspires Pisie Esther

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Piesie Esther had shared her plans to further education after Stonebwoy's glorious graduation from GIMPA.

The signer expressed her interest in joining the prestigious university and following Stonebwoy's steps.

