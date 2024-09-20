Eric Duodu Ankrah, AKA Father Ankrah, a popular Ghanaian TikToker has called on the government to cancel the free SHS policy

Speaking to Sanko TV in an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh, Father Ankrah said the policy has not been beneficial to the country

He advised the government to channel the resources used for the Free SHS to the Minister of Agriculture to invest in farming

A Ghanaian TikTokker, Eric Duodu Ankrah, popularly known as Father Ankrah, has advocated for the cancellation of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) educational policy.

The FSHS policy, undoubtedly the ruling government's flagship programme, was started in September 2017 in fulfilment of a promise made during the 20216 electioneering campaign.

The policy was introduced to remove the financial bottlenecks parents faced in sending their children to senior high schools and also to create opportunities for brilliant but needy students to further their education at the secondary level.

However, according to Father Ankrah, the FSHS policy has not brought any significant benefit to the country.

He argued that many of the students who complete SHS and don't progress to the tertiary level are left to their fate without any support for them to better their lives.

Consequently, the Ghanaian TikToker has urged the government to channel resources allocated for the FSHS policy to the Agricultural Minister to support farmers to produce more food for the country.

"I want to plead with the government to cancel free education. Free education is of no use to the society. Free education would not help us. When they complete school, they come back home to do momo and be aimlessly loitering around," he stated.

"The president would rather channel the money for free education to the agric minister to distribute it to farmers to produce more maize and beans so that there would be enough food in the country," he further stated.

Father ANkrah made these remarks when Sankofa TV asked him what he would say if he were given a minute opportunity to speak to the president of Ghana.

Netizens divided on Father Ankrah's assertions

Father Ankrah's assertions attracted divided views from netizens who chanced on the video posted on TikTok by @sankofatv_gh.

@DHONASYN ERIC said:

"Hmmm someone will insult him for this truth he is saying."

@king Cosby also said:

"So he’s telling us that the time we were paying school fees if you finish sch you’ll get work to do right."

@TM-Habib said

"you are not getting the message, the government is the one funding the free shs, so he should let them pay school fees and use that money to fund the farmers."

@KïÑĝ_CéFfà commented.

"Develop countries Koroaaa no dey give free education like that, na we developing country who is always borrowing."

SHS student calls for review of FRSHS

Meanwhile, in previous YEN.com.gh publications, a student at the Nsein Senior High School, Tricia has called for a review of the FSHS policy to allow parents to take half of the fees of their wards.

According to Tricia, because education at the secondary level has been made free, some of her peers are not taking their studies seriously.

