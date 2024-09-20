Michael Essien has opened up on the underlying reason why he ventured into coaching following his retirement from active football

The former Black Stars and Chelsea midfielder admitted he sought an escape from depression as the primary reason

His reason is not out of place, as a growing number of active and ex-players are battling with depression and anxiety

Ghanaian and Chelsea legend Michael Essien has revealed what inspired his transition into coaching after an illustrious playing career.

Known for his relentless work ethic and tenacity in midfield, Essien has joined the growing list of former football stars making their mark in the coaching world.

Michael Essien's coaching stint

Though he hasn’t yet assumed a head coach role, the 41-year-old has been honing his skills at FC Nordsjaelland, where he serves as an Individual Player Coach.

The Danish club, which is closely tied to Ghana’s Right to Dream Academy, has provided Essien with the ideal environment to develop as a coach.

Armed with a UEFA License A coaching certificate, the former midfielder continues to gain valuable experience while shaping the next generation of footballers.

Essien reveals why he entered into coaching

Essien, who also played for Lyon, AC Milan, and Real Madrid, admits that coaching was never on his radar during his playing days.

"When I was playing, if you asked me if I wanted to go into coaching, I would have said no," he revealed in an interview with Myjoyonline.

However, his perspective shifted as retirement approached, and he began to think about life beyond the pitch.

Reflecting on his decision, Essien explained that he chose to pursue coaching as a way to stay connected to the game and avoid post-retirement struggles.

"As time passed, I started thinking: I’ve been in football all my life; why not get into coaching and earn my license? It allows me to remain in the sport and around the players."

Essien's motivations are deeply rooted in a desire to avoid the mental health challenges that many retired footballers face.

"I didn’t want to be one of those ex-players who retire, go home, and start questioning what to do next, which can lead to depression," he ended.

The prevalence of depression among footballers

His reasoning is far from uncommon. Numerous current and former players have struggled with mental health issues after leaving the sport.

According to KhelNow, high-profile figures such as Michael Carrick, Andrés Iniesta, and Jesse Lingard have publicly shared their battles with depression and anxiety, shedding light on the pressures athletes face even after their careers end.

Essien advises young footballers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien shared insightful advice with young footballers aspiring to achieve their career goals.

The former Ghanaian international held a mentoring session for emerging talents, courtesy of the Right to Dream Academy.

