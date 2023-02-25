Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Chioma Kpotha has shared some disturbing scenes from her polling station

Sharing a video on her Instagram while explaining the situation in a shaky voice, she noted that everything was fine until some hoodlums invaded the area

Many of her fans and celebrity friends have urged her to be safe looking at the sad scenes from her polling station

Famous Nigerian actress Chioma Kpotha has shared a live video of the unrest that went on at her polling station as voters cast their votes on February 25, 2023.

Speaking with a shaky voice in her car, she stated that some hoodlums decided to invade the polling station to destroy ballot boxes and causes confusion at the venue.

Getting out of her car to show viewers the reality on the ground, she explained that everything was going on well when some young men began to attack voters.

As she explained in the video, there were violent scenes of officers and some citizens arresting hoodlums while others were throwing sticks, stones and furniture.

She hinted that she was not going anywhere because she was going to protect her vote. She then urged her fans to call on the army because, looking at the situation, they would need their presence.

Many people thronged the comment section of the post to admire her bravery as they urged her to be safe.

Watch the video below.

Fans urge Chioma Kpotha to be save as her video sparks massive reactions

esther_biade:

Pls be safe ma, you are strong

sheila_thompsson:

So all those soldiers we been seeing is what?

anastasia.eunice:

What is all this madness all about? You have done your best as a good citizen . God bless you. Please stay safe .

preciouschideraoko:

Na to print our own ballot pepper den submit to INEC since Dey don’t want to have sense

unique_wigz:

Pls go home vote is not a do-or-die affair… your life matters to us abeg

ms_nap_:

Omo... please be safe.

olamyy_de:

God is with you, aunty Chi. Thank you for keeping us all updated. Please be safe

ms_nap_:

I personally think this election has to be cancelled! This is unfair to Nigerians! We don't deserve this. We won't be bullied to silence!!!!!!!! God bless you Aunty Chioma for this bold step. May God protect you

chnxbee:

So all these people destroying the vote don’t want a better Nigeria and they will be the same people saying the country is hard I feel sorry for you guys may God see you guys through this election ✅ Nigeria must be a better country ✊

