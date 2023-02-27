The founder and general overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Centre has described the Bible as an ordinary book

Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews said in an interview on Sunday, February 25, that the Bible wields no power

The man of God, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, said the Bible is a mere history book written for reference’s sake

Christian Kwabena Andrews, the founder and general overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Centre has cast doubts about the power and influence of the Bible.

According to the man of God popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, the Bible is an ordinary book that wields no power and contains some fake teachings.

Bible is just a history book - Kyiri Abosom

Speaking on the Delay Show, that aired on Saturday, February 25, 2023, the controversial cleric said the Bible is a mere history book written for reference’s sake.

He also refused to accept hook, line and sinker all the teachings of the Holy Book, saying some parts of the Bible are not authentic, contrary to what many have been thought to believe for many years.

“The Bible is there for comparison and reference, and there’s no power in it. I evangelise with the power in me and not from the Bible. Even though I subscribe to some of the teachings of the Bible to me, some of the teachings in the Bible are fake. This means the book is not authentic. There is no spirit in it, somebody wrote it, and when the person was writing it, I wasn’t there,” his comments in Twi translates in English.

Bible contains some falsehoods

Kyiri Abosom also added that though he was brought up with the Bible, an encounter with the Holy Spirit has opened his eyes not to believe some of the falsehoods the book conveys.

Netizens have been reacting to the comments of the pastor some of which have been compiled below.

@Henry_MORE1

Very insightful questioning and admissions. One can only conclude for himself/herself the major findings from the interview.

@collins_tophy

Once again I really enjoyed the interview, your questions were on point.Kyiri abosom all the way

@Abbynaa_

My reaction throughout EIIIIII, HMMMMMM, EIIIIIII, YOOOOO

@brukslorm

Deception dressed in clerical

@KusioKwadwo

Not surprised though because a Pastor who commits Adultery will never see anything wrong with tat

@Am_Bol

You can’t remain a secret fake pastor forever. Thank God he’s exposing himself. The Bible is not for lazy and fake “pastors” who can’t study to decode the message for their followers to understand. As his lifestyle is opposite what the scripture says, he can only attack it

Osofo Kyiri Abosom unfazed after wife left him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osofo Kyiri Abosom had narrated how his wife left him after his affair with another woman surfaced.

According to the preacher/politician, the said marital infidelity resulted in a beautiful baby who will soon be outdoored to the general public.

The 2020 flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) said that he is not concerned about the said development because there are many attractive women in the world.

Source: YEN.com.gh