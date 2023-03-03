Parliament will soon begin probing allegations of corruption against the controversial National Cathedral project

This is after Speaker Alban Bagbin admitted a private member's motion filed by Minority Leader on Friday, March 3, 2023

The parliamentary committee will probe the controversial project and all related matters and return to the plenary with a recommendation

A special committee of Parliament is set to investigate a raft of issues about the construction of the National Cathedral.

The upcoming investigations follow the Speaker's admittance of a private members’ motion sponsored by Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson and other members of the Minority leadership on Friday, March 3, 2023.

The parliamentary committee will probe the controversial project and all related matters. The committee will subsequently make recommendations for the House to debate.

Nana Akufo-Addo holds a Bible in the lead-up to the 2016 elections and a recent image of the site for the construction of the project. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo, @thenationalcathedralgh.

National Cathedral controversy

The project has been embroiled in a deep controversy since its inception in 2017. Before the project started, the government was criticised for razing down judges' bungalows of historical importance to make way for the monument.

However, the issues with the project worsened when it emerged in June 2022 that work had stalled on the project despite a whopping GH¢200 million sunk into it.

Then this year, it emerged that a key member of the board of trustees of the project deliberately breached conflict of interest rules with his two separate identities.

Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng, the secretary to the board of trustees of the project was exposed by opposition MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for hiding under Kwabena Adu Gyamfi with different particulars.

The Cathedral's board had approved the payment of some money to a private company that had Kwabena Adu Gyamfi as one of the board of directors.

That matter is under investigation by the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

Kusi-Boateng is the same person as Adu Gyamfi

Okudzeto Ablakwa disclosed that Rev Kusi-Boateng is the same person on the board of JNS Talent Centre Ltd identified as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Before this allegation, Ablakwa raised an alarm about a questionable GH¢2.6 million paid to JNS Talent Centre by the National Cathedral Board.

