Ken Agyapong has boasted that he enjoys a massive support base within Ghana's military

He claims about 85% of the men and women in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) want him to become president because of the many huge donations he has made to the institution

The Assin Central NPP MP made the comments while addressing a group of NPP members recently

Presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that a large majority of members of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) support his presidential bid.

The Assin Central MP for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) explained that he enjoys massive support from the military because of huge donations to the forces spanning many years.

“Ghana is hard but soldiers are saying that ‘Kennedy Agyapong, do not listen to anyone asking you to resign from the contest because you will win the 2024 election,’" he said.

"I am the only man in the history of Ghana who has taken $6 million from his pocket to build a cardio and dialysis centre at the 37 Military Hospital," he added.

He said the support he enjoys from the military is like a reward for his long years of support to the military.

He claims about 85% of all the members of the GAF have promised to vote for him if he wins the NPP presidential race to become the party's flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

Ken Agyapong donates $100,000 to Ghana Armed Forces

YEN.com.gh reported last year that Ken Agyapong donated $100,000 to help train doctors for the 37 Military Hospital run by the GAF.

The Assin Central MP and presidential hopeful is also building an ultramodern cardiothoracic centre at the hospital.

The philanthropic MP is famous for making huge donations to individuals and organisations.

Kennedy Agyapong celebrates victory in Anas’ defamation case against him

YEN.com.gh reported not long ago that it was all jubilation at Ken Agyapong's home after the court held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, that he did not defame investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In videos that have been circulating on social media, Ken Agyapong is seen in the company of some of his friends feasting and sipping on champagne.

Although Anas was demanding GH¢25 million in aggravated damages from Ken Agyapong, the court rather asked Anas to pay GH¢50,000 to Agyapong.

