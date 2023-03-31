The current administration has been accused of taking money from the coffers illegally

The Minority caucus in Parliament said at a press conference on Thursday, March 30, 2023, that the practice could collapse the schemed

According to the Minority, over GH¢4 billion has been siphoned from the NHIS between 2018 and 2022

The Akufo-Addo administration has been accused of siphoning at least GH¢4 billion from the coffers of the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Opposition lawmakers making the accusation said the government has been dipping its hands into the NHIS funds since 2018.

A senior member of Parliament's Health Committee Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said the NHIS risks collapse over the illegal siphoning of cash.

Signage at an NHIA building (L) and a hand holding Ghana cedi notes. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@nhisgh

"In 2018, the government took GH¢197 million from NHIS; in 2019 the government took GH¢752 million from the proceeds, in 2020 they took GH¢277 million. In 2021, they took GH¢1.1 billion and in 2022, they took GH¢1.7 billion cedis. So from 2018 till now the government has taken in excess of GH¢4 billion from NHIS," Akandoh gave a breakdown when he met journalists on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has dismissed the allegations by the Minority.

He promised that the Majority caucus will respond to the claims soon.

NHIS to pay hospitals 30% more for medicines and services

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the National Health Insurance announced in July last that it will pay hospitals more for medicines.

This assurance followed a 30% increase in tariffs that came into effect on July 1, 2022, according to a statement from NHIS.

The NHIS says the upward review is part of plans to expand the coverage of health services to all Ghanaians.

Ghana Card replaces Health Insurance Cards

Also, YEN.com.gh reported in 2021 that the National Identification Card, popularly referred to as the Ghana Card, would be replacing the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card.

According to a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, the NHIS card will be phased out by December 2021.

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the NHIA made this known during the NHIA'S mid-year review meeting in Kumasi.

