Alan Kyerematen has made comments that suggest the Nana Akufo-Addo administration failed to take his ideas on economic management when he was trade minister

He said recently that the country would have avoided the IMF if his economic ideas were adopted

Alan Kyerematen said during the start of his presidential campaign tour of the Greater Accra region on July 4, 2023, that under Kufuor his ideas proved worthy

Former trade minister Alan Kyerematen has said he has the ideas and capabilities that could have prevented Ghana's economy from plunging into the current hardship.

According to him, had his superior economic ideas been implemented, Ghana's economy wouldn't have deteriorated to the extent of seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Alan Kyerematen resigned from the Nana Akufo-Addo administration as trade minister to pursue his presidential ambitions.

Alan Kyerematen smiling after he was vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament in 2021. Source: Facebook/@alan4gh

Political watchers have always considered his resignation the result of differences in opinion on the economic management of the current Akufo-Addo administration.

Speaking at the start of his campaign tour of the Greater Accra region ahead of the governing NPP's presidential primaries in November 2023, Alan Kyerematen said under Kufuor's administration, he introduced the highly successful President's Special Initiatives (PSI).

If Ghanaians had listened to me, we would have gone to IMF

He told party supporters during the start of his Greater Accra campaign that he sometimes feels ashamed talking about the enormous sacrifices he has made for the country.

"In President Kufuor's era, I was one of the senior ministers in Kufuor's administration. I brought PSI, and if Ghanaians had listened to me, today Ghana wouldn't have gone to the IMF," he sounded hurt when he spoke on July 4, 2023.

According to economic analysts and the opposition NDC, Ghana's economy plunged largely because of an unsustainable debt burden that was also occasioned by reckless borrowing.

The IMF's report on why Ghana's economy crashed lends credence to this position.

The IMF also noted that Ghana was compelled to seek the Fund's assistance because of a combination of pre-existing vulnerabilities and external shocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Alan Kyerematen believes he's the best candidate to retain the NPP in 2024

Alan Kyerematen in a televised address to the country on Monday, January 10, 2023, urged the NPP delegates to give him the nod during the upcoming presidential primaries.

He also outlined some policy interventions which will be implemented by him when given the nod to steer the affairs of the country.

