Assin North parliamentary candidate for the NPP Charles Opoku has been spotted back at his Goldfields Ghana job

He failed to beat the NDC's James Gyakye Quayson in the crucial by-election that the NPP was strongly fighting to take back from the NDC

A photo posted on Twitter by @SamuelAbokyi1 and making rounds on social media captures the NPP politician taking a selfie in his Goldfields Ghana uniform

NPP candidate for the dramatic Assin North by-election Charles Opoku has been spotted back at his post at Goldfields Ghana after his defeat.

Although he was not known in Ghanaian politics, Charles was tipped by some pollsters to beat the NDC's Charles Gyakye Quayson partly because the NPP is in power.

Charles Opoku failed to capture Assin North for the NPP. Source: Facebook/@charles.opoku.16, Twitter/@SamuelAbokyi1

In what seems to be his first photo that has gone public since his inability to capture the seat for the governing party Charles is seen looking into the camera and smiling.

He was wearing what appears to be his work uniform as some of his colleagues pose in the background of his selfie.

This photo by Charles Opoku has been making rounds on social media. Source: Twitter/@SamuelAbokyi1

The photo was shared on Twitter by @SamuelAbokyi1 with the following caption:

"Charles Opoku returns to work at Tarkwa Goldfields after losing the Assin North by-election …. )k) p3 Síka [he's going to look for money]"

Charles Opoku is a Section Electrical Engineer at Tarkwa Mine of Goldfields Ghana Limited.

Charles Opoku performed poorly in Assin North

NDC's James Quayson won the crucial parliamentary polls after results from all 99 polling stations in Assin North were declared.

He garnered over 17, 000 of the total ballots cast, while his closest contender, Charles Opoku obtained about 11, 398 votes.

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG)'s Bernice Enyonam Sefanu garnered only 85 votes, representing 0.28% of the total votes.

His performance was below the expectations of experts who predicted that he would give the NDC candidate a tough race.

Professor Gyampo says it's too early to predict any party's 2024 electoral victory

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that renowned political scientist Prof Ransford Gyampo has said it would be too early to use the Assin North and Kumawu by-elections to make predictions about the 2024 general elections.

He told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that while NDC seems to have an edge over NPP currently, 2024 is still a long time for the dynamics to change.

The academic at the University of Ghana, Legon said both NDC and NPP have a lot of work to do before the presidential and parliamentary elections next year.

