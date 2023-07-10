Sam Jonah has dismissed claims he is being considered as John Mahama's running mate for the 2024 elections

The businessman also revealed that he has even turned down offers to be the running mate of Jerry Rawlings in the past

Sam Jonah stressed that he did not have an interest in Ghanaian politics, which he described as messy

Ghanaian businessman Sam Jonah has refuted suggestions he could be the National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama's running mate for the 2024 election.

Jonah told Metro TV's 'Good Evening Ghana he had no interest in entering politics.

John Mahama and his 2020 running mate Prof Jane Nanaa Opoku-Agyeman (L) and Sam Jonah (R) Source: Facebook/@JohnDramaniMahama Source: Getty Images

Jonah even said he had turned down offers to serve as late former President Jerry Rawlings' running mate, to underscore his disinterest in politics.

"Anyone familiar with me would affirm that I harbour no inclination whatsoever to enter the murky world of politics."

"In fact, had I been interested, I would have assumed the position on a silver platter in 1992 and 1996."

Jonah further described such speculation as "baseless."

Jonah has previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of the erstwhile Ashanti Goldfields Company Limited.

He also became Executive President of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd in May 2004 when Ashanti Goldfileds merged with AngloGold Limited.

In 2003 Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain conferred on him an Honorary Knighthood as Knight Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE).

In 2006, Jonah was awarded the Companion of the Order of the Star, Ghana’s highest national honour.

Mahama's previous running mate

Mahama partnered with former education minister Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang for the 2020 election, which he lost.

Though Mahama is favoured to win power, some analysts have warned that retaining Professor Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate could affect the NDC negatively in 2024.

YEN.com.gh analysis also indicates that Mahama's choice of a running mate will be key to the NDC's electoral fortunes.

Mahama to lead NDC again

Former President Mahama won the NDC's presidential primary in May 2023 with an overwhelming mandate.

Mahama polled 297,603 votes during the primary, which represented 98.9%.

Mahama contested against a former chief executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu in the primary.

Before the primary, a third contestant, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former finance minister, pulled out of the race on the eve of the elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh