The National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ghana's main opposition party, is set to elect its presidential candidate for the 2024 General Elections.

The primaries scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2023, will also see the party elect parliamentary candidates for 259 constituencies.

16 of the party's parliamentary primaries, including the Ayawaso West Wuogon contest between John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah, have been suspended for various reasons.

Voting was supposed to start at 7:00am and end at 4:00pm. As of the time of this report, voting had started in many polling centres across the country.

Over 350,000 delegates to vote in NDC primaries

According to the party, a total of 356,624 delegates will vote in the primaries on Saturday. The delegates comprise branch, constituency, regional and national executive, former national executive, sitting Members of Parliament, former MPs and government appointees.

Also, NDC-appointed Article 71 Office Holders, and metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives that served under the party’s government are all on the delegates list.

Duffuor's injunction suit and withdrawal from NDC primaries

The holding of the primaries had become uncertain after one of the presidential candidate aspirants, Dr Kwabena Duffour, filed for an injunction against it.

But the injunction suit filed was withdrawn on the morning of Friday, May 12, 2023, paving the way for a smooth process.

Dr Duffuor subsequently withdrew from the presidential primary. Considered the main contender to the front-runner, John Mahama, Duffuor's withdrawal has seemingly made it easy for Mahama.

