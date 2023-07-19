Former president John Agyekum Kufuor's office says it is not true that the statesman has passed away

In a statement dated July 18, 2023, the former president's senior aide Dr Kwabena Osei-Adubofour said the rumours that went viral on Monday are malicious

The statement further stressed the former president of Ghana was alive and well and urged the public to disabuse the minds of the death hoax

The office of former President John Agyekum Kufuor has dismissed reports about the demise of the Ghanaian statesman.

In a statement dated July 18, 2023, Kufuor's office stated that the former president is alive and well and urged the public to disabuse their minds of the unfounded rumours.

"The office further urges those who may be behind the propagation of such wicked untruths to desist from them henceforth; there have been far too many," the statement said.

John Kufuor claps at a public event. Source: Facebook/@fosuappiahcollins212

Source: Facebook

Rumours about Kufuor's demise inundate social media

It is not clear how the rumours about Kufuor's death started, but it went viral on social media within a short time on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Some news aggregators jumped on the hoax and published it on their websites.

But because Monday's rumour about Kufuour's demise was not the first, the news quickly died down.

Rumours are mischievous and made for political purposes

According to the statement by the office of the former president, the perpetrators of the fake news seem to be doing so out of mischief and possibly for "unfathomable political purposes".

"We pray for God's continuous blessings for our former president," the statement said.

The statement was signed by Senior Aide and Spokesperson for the former president, Dr Kwabena Osei-Adubofour.

The Statement from former president John Kufuor's office debunked rumours that he has died. Source: Facebook/@CFANews

Source: Facebook

Otumfuo showers praise on Kufuor in the UK

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II praised former president John Agyekum Kufuor for being a good president.

Speaking at a dinner held in honour of his birthday, Otumfuo told guests that ex-president Kufuor was in a wheelchair because he chose to work at the Presidency instead of taking a rest after an accident.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said one of the things that made Kufuor an exceptional leader was that listened to advice.

Osei Kwame Despite kneels before Kufuor as he celebrates his 61st birthday

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that businessman and CEO of Despite group of companies, Osei Kwame Despite, celebrates his 61st birthday.

The celebration began with a display of a fleet of cars and merry songs being sung to the business mogul.

He visited former President Kufuor as part of his celebration and was seen kneeling down and receiving blessings from him.

Kufuor calls for scrapping of Council of State

Former president John Agyekum Kufuor said not long ago that the Council of State has outlived its usefulness.

He said at a seminar on reviewing Ghana's 1992 Constitution that the current demands of Ghana's democracy make the council irrelevant.

John Kufuor wants the council replaced with a second chamber of Parliament.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh