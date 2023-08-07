Energy ministry PRO Kwasi Obeng-Fosu has energised the NPP grassroots in the Adentan constituency through the launch of a welfare scheme for the party

BT Welfare Scheme on Thursday, July 3, 2023, when the young politician stormed the party office to file his nomination to contest the party's parliamentary primary for the Adentan constituency

Kwasi Obeng-Fosu is confident that he has the experience and dedication to win back the Adentan seat for the NPP

The energy ministry's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Kwasi Obeng-Fosu has launched a novel welfare scheme for the Adentan constituency branch of the governing NPP.

Popularly known as "Homeboy Baba Tauffic", Obeng-Fosu launched the scheme dubbed Homeboy BT Welfare Scheme on Thursday, July 3, 2023.

The launch of the welfare scheme coincided with the filing of his nomination to contest the party's upcoming parliamentary primaries.

GH¢64,000 as seed capital for the Homeboy BT Welfare Scheme

To make the scheme successful, the governing NPP politician has set aside GH¢64,000 as seed capital for the scheme.

The fund is expected to be distributed to all 16 electoral areas of the Adentan constituency branch of the party to execute their specific welfare programmes.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview when he filed his nomination, Obeng-Fosu said he is confident that his agenda to win back the seat for the NPP in 2024 will be successful.

"When I was the constituency youth organiser for the party, I commandeered the youth wing, I ensured that together with the then party leadership and parliamentary candidate, Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoa, and the entire NPP fraternity, we secured NPP's first-ever twin victory through hard work and dedication. I am the most experienced to bring back the seat for the NPP. I stand a greater chance of winning back the seat for the governing party," he told YEN.com.gh

Not long ago, a group of Adentan NPP delegates picked nomination forms on behalf of Kwasi Obeng-Fosu when the party opened nominations for the parliamentary primaries on Tuesday, July 16, 2023.

Obeng-Fosu donated hundreds of streetlights

Already, Obeng-Fosu has donated hundreds of streetlights to the party. He donated a day after the party opened nominations for the parliamentary primaries.

He explained to YEN.com.gh that the donation of the streetlights was to light up the various communities of the constituency to boost security.

The experienced politician has already consulted with members of the Council of Elders, the 2012 Parliamentary Candidate, Frances Essiam, his boss at the energy ministry Matthew Opoku Prempeh and several other party stalwarts.

The consultations were to seek their blessings on his decision to contest as the 2024 parliamentary candidate for the NPP in Adentan.

Kwasi Obeng-Fosu was accompanied by a large crowd of enthusiastic NPP delegates in the constituency amid singing and dancing when he filed his nomination at the party office.

"I am bringig to bear my rich experience in the grassroots politics of Adentan and knowledge of the electoral dynamics of Adentan to ensure victory for the party and also make Adentan a safe seat for the NPP," he told YEN.com.gh.

At the NPP office, Constituency Chairman Koku Acolatse expressed optimism that given Obeng-Fosu's rich experience in Adentan politics, he would run a clean campaign and urged supporters of all the aspirants to eschew politics of insults and acrimony.

