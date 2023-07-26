The positions of all 10 presidential aspirants of the NPP on the ballot for the August 26 special election have been released

Ken Agyapong picked the number one slot, Alan Kyerematen picked the number two slot while Bawumia picked the number ten slot

On August 26, super delegates will elect the best five aspirants out of the 10 for final presidential primaries on November 4, 2023

The NPP has completed the balloting of all 10 presidential aspirants ahead of the party's presidential super delegates conference scheduled for August 26, 2023.

During the balloting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong picked the number 1 position. Alan Kyerematen picked the number 2 slot.

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia picked the number 10 position.

The faces of all 10 NPP presidential presidential aspirants. Source: Facebook/@dailygraphicghana

Below is a full list of all the candidates and the slots they will take on the ballot.

Kennedy Agyapong -1

Alan Kyerematen - 2

Joe Ghartey - 3

Kwadwo Poku - 4

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - 5

Kwabena Agyepong - 6

Francis Addai-Nimoh - 7

Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku - 8

Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko - 9

Mahamudu Bawumia - 10

The governing party elect the best five candidates on August 26 for the final presidential primary on November 4, 2023.

