Vice President Dr Bawumia has countered claims that he joined the NPP late and so does not deserve to be party leader by comparing himself to Apostle Paul

According to the NPP flagbearer, although the Biblical Apostle Paul became a disciple of Jesus Christ late he was more impactful at spreading the Gospel

Dr Bawumia was speaking to party delegates on Sunday, August 6, 2023, in the Eastern Region as part of his campaign to be NPP presidential candidate in 2024

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has hit back at critics who say he does not deserve to lead the NPP because he joined the party late.

Speaking at a party event on Sunday, August 6, 2023, the vice president likened himself to Apostle Paul in the Bible, who though regarded as a latter-day apostle of Jesus Christ, spread the Gospel farther and wider.

Dr Bawumia said critics say he joined NPP just in 2008 so he cannot become the next flagbearer.

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia speaking at a state event. Source: Facebook/@MBawumia.

He argued that although he came in 2008 he has been chosen as running mate four times over the last 16 years.

According to him, although he has become a vice president two times, critics say he is new in the party.

"Those of you who are Christians, did Paul come early? Did he come early? Paul didn’t come early but was more impactful and influential “. I am Paul! I’m the Paul who did not come early but impactful than all,” Dr Bawumia said told party delegates in Akuapem South constituency in the Eastern Region.

Bawumia clinches Dan Botwe's endorsement

Meanwhile, the current MP for Okere and minister for local government Daniel Botwe has declared support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential campaign.

Dan Botwe said Bawumia is NPP's best chance of holding on to power beyond 2024.

The MP declared his support for Dr Bawumia during a gathering of party members in his constituency.

