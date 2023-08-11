The Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah, has said he does not regret disrupting the election for a Speaker of Parliament back in 2021

Ahenkorah snatched ballots during counting when Alban Bagbin was on the verge of becoming Speaker of Parliament

The Tema West MP said fellow NPP MPs have since hailed him for his actions, which Ghanaians condemned

The Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah, has said his snatching of ballots during counting to disrupt the election for the Speaker of Parliament in 2021 was the right thing to do.

Ahenkorah said his fellow NPP MPs are now hailing him for his widely condemned actions.

Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah.

Source: Facebook

During an interview on the Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the MP said his actions to stifle the election of Alban Bagbin were inspired by his dedication to the NPP.

“So what happened there was my dedication and commitment to NPP and my loyalty. Even though I don’t think I’m going to do it again, I don’t regret doing it,” the legislator said.

“A lot of my colleagues did not understand why I snatched the ballots but today they turn to hail me... A whole party, NDC parliamentarians mostly oppose our policies in parliament with the support of the Speaker of Parliament,” he said.

Ahenkora was notably chased and beaten by some NDC MPs when he snatched the ballots. His actions happened on live TV as Parliament prepared for a new session on January 7, 2021.

Earlier apology from Ahenkorah

Ahenkorah previously explained that he snatched ballot papers during the chaotic election for a Speaker of Parliament to give President Nana Akufo-Addo “peace of mind to run the country.”

YEN.com.gh reported that the former deputy trade minister stated that it was very tough to imagine having an opposition party speaker.

The Tema West MP, however, also apologised for his conduct.

Ahenkorah resigns from ministerial position

YEN.com.gh also reported on another controversy around Ahenkorah when he resigned as deputy minister for trade and industry.

His resignation follows his admission of breach of the COVID-19 safety protocols in 2020.

At the time, President Akufo-Addo said Ahenkorah did the honourable thing by resigning from office.

