Ken Agyapong has slammed President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr Bawumia in a viral video during the NPP Super Delegates Congress

The NPP flagbearer hopeful can be heard saying that he will give the two leaders a "showdown" for daring to chase away his polling agent

It remains unclear the voting centre his polling agent was chased away from and who the said agent is

A video of one of the NPP flagbearer aspirants, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, angrily threatening President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has gone viral.

In the clip, the maverick politician is heard threatening to give the president and his vice a "showdown" for allegedly chasing out his polling agent in the ongoing NPP Super Delegates Congress.

"I swear to God, President Akufo-Addo I will give you a showdown. Vice president, I will give you a showdown. You dare chase my agent and force him to lock up himself in a room. You will see what will happen...I swear I will challenge President Akufo-Addo anytime," he is heard saying in Twi.

It is not clear which polling centre his polling agent was allegedly chased out.

The Assin Central MP was making the threats while holding a phone to his right ear with his right hand, suggesting that he was speaking to someone.

Ken Agyapong is among the top three tipped to win the primaries, with Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen being the other two.

Agyapong was captured in the video in the Central Region where he cast his ballot and observed the process.

The Congress has been generally smooth but there is a heavy police presence at the YMCA Technical Training Centre, the Accra voting centre, for the voting by the NPP Super Delegates.

